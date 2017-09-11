The Latest: Nearly 4.5 million without power in Florida

Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Neighbors called in to report that the two were trapped in their Highland Village home.More >>
Neighbors called in to report that the two were trapped in their Highland Village home.More >>
Many in the chain of Leeward Islands have criticized governments for failing to respond quickly to the disaster caused by the Category 5 hurricane.More >>
Many in the chain of Leeward Islands have criticized governments for failing to respond quickly to the disaster caused by the Category 5 hurricane.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Television networks sent their correspondents into the teeth of Hurricane Irma, after days of warning Florida residents to evacuate and seek shelter.More >>
Television networks sent their correspondents into the teeth of Hurricane Irma, after days of warning Florida residents to evacuate and seek shelter.More >>
Emergency crews came to the rescue when women in Florida went into labor in the midst of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Emergency crews came to the rescue when women in Florida went into labor in the midst of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Many in the chain of Leeward Islands have criticized governments for failing to respond quickly to the disaster caused by the Category 5 hurricane.More >>
Many in the chain of Leeward Islands have criticized governments for failing to respond quickly to the disaster caused by the Category 5 hurricane.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Television networks sent their correspondents into the teeth of Hurricane Irma, after days of warning Florida residents to evacuate and seek shelter.More >>
Television networks sent their correspondents into the teeth of Hurricane Irma, after days of warning Florida residents to evacuate and seek shelter.More >>
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
The 23-year-old Miss North Dakota topped a field of 51 contestants to win Miss America.More >>
The 23-year-old Miss North Dakota topped a field of 51 contestants to win Miss America.More >>
Miami International to reopen to limited passenger traffic on Tuesday; others still evaluating damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>
Miami International to reopen to limited passenger traffic on Tuesday; others still evaluating damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump has been tracking Hurricane Irma "24/7."More >>
Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump has been tracking Hurricane Irma "24/7."More >>
Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump has been tracking Hurricane Irma "24/7."More >>
Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump has been tracking Hurricane Irma "24/7."More >>
Many families now homeless after Harvey devastated the Houston area are returning to class on Monday after weeks of delays or interruptions to the school yearMore >>
Many families now homeless after Harvey devastated the Houston area are returning to class on Monday after weeks of delays or interruptions to the school yearMore >>
Despite officials calling for people to evacuate in advance of Irma's storm surge and fierce winds, some around Florida are choosing to stay to the bitter endMore >>
Despite officials calling for people to evacuate in advance of Irma's storm surge and fierce winds, some around Florida are choosing to stay to the bitter endMore >>
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the stormMore >>
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the stormMore >>
President Donald Trump says Hurricane Irma "is a storm of absolutely historic destructive potential."More >>
President Donald Trump says Hurricane Irma "is a storm of absolutely historic destructive potential."More >>
President Donald Trump says Hurricane Irma "is a storm of absolutely historic destructive potential."More >>
President Donald Trump says Hurricane Irma "is a storm of absolutely historic destructive potential."More >>
Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuateMore >>
Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuateMore >>
President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the regionMore >>
President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the regionMore >>