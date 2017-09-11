LMPD officer arrested in Clark Co.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was arrested in Clark County.

Fifth Division officer Aaron Jaggers was charged with domestic battery by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, according to LMPD.

Jaggers has been placed on administrative leave. He has been employed by LMPD since June 2016.

