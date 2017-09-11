Chase in Muhlenberg Co. ends in 3 arrests

Three people were arrested after deputies say they tried to get away.

The sheriff's office got a tip that two of those people were wanted on warrants and were in a car on State Route 181 North near Greenville late Sunday night.

A deputy tried to stop the car, but they say it sped off.

It eventually stopped near Muhlenberg County High School's West Campus.

The driver, 40-year-old Phillip Conway, of Bremen, is facing drug charges, evading police, reckless driving and several other charges.

He was also served a warrant from Muhlenberg County Circuit Court.

Two women were also in the car.

Amberly Doll, of Greenville, is facing drug possession charges. She was also wanted on a parole violation.

Kimberly McDonald, of Powderly, was served a bench warrant out of Muhlenberg County Circuit Court.

Several different agencies helped in the arrests.

