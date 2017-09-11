Hurricane Jose's newest track could put Southeast U.S. Coast in its crosshairs

Hurricane Jose is forecast to make a full loop in the Atlantic before possibly following a track that would put it near the southeast coast this weekend. (Source: WIS)

As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose's track is raising some eyebrows as its long-range track appears to take it right toward the Southeastern U.S. Coast later this week.

Category 2 Hurricane Jose is forecast to make a full loop in the Atlantic Ocean before possibly following a track that could place the system off the coast by late this weekend, but it's really too early to tell what effect, if any, the system will have on the U.S.

Currently, it is churning several hundred miles northeast of the Turks and Caicos Islands with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

Jose is moving toward the north-northwest near 10 mph, and a turn toward the northeast is expected by tonight, with a reduction in forward speed. Jose is then expected to move slowly toward the east and southeast Tuesday into Wednesday and later back toward the west and the U.S., according to the National Hurricane Center's latest forecast.

Wind shear and cooler water will likely cause Jose to lose some of its strength, but a move back to the south and then the west will put the system over warmer water possibly allowing it to re-intensify, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The spaghetti models for Jose are all over the place for days three, four and five:

It is too early to tell when or if the system will even affect the U.S.

