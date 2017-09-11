Hot Take Tuesday: Who's saying what about the world of sports?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL's toughest football test this year is just days away. Who's saying what about it and other hot topics in the world of sports?

Kent Taylor, Sports Director (Follow on Twitter)

Is UofL a legitimate title contender? We'll find out Saturday night. The Clemson defense is the best the Cards will face this season. Malik Williams and the running game will have to give them something, just to give Lamar a little time. The Tigers gave up 15 total yards to Auburn in the second half on Saturday night and had 11 sacks. How improved is the UofL offensive line? Midterm exam on Saturday night. Don't forget to wear black.

John Boel, Anchorman (Follow on Twitter)

I'm all for making college football safer, but this "targeting" rule has left the tracks. And now we've gotten to the point, in the IU game this week, where it's not called on the field but replay guys sit there after and examine in ultra slo-mo if a helmet touched another helmet. The penalty of ejection is way too harsh. Two UCLA guys were booted from their game. Someone please tell the unathletic guys making these calls that the game is played at full 4.5 speed, with 260-pound studs who can't suddenly stop momentum, can't hit low, can't hit high, can't know where the player they will hit in the next split second is going to put his head, and can't change the anatomical fact that his own head is planted squarely between the two shoulders he's supposed to use in the now-sissified game of football.

William Joy, Reporter (Follow on Twitter)

Lamar Jackson is debatably the best player in college football, but he's without question its most exciting. On any given play, he could bust out a 90-yard run where he appears to be jogging away from defenders, but he's seemingly just as likely to overthrow wide-open receivers by 20 yards. Anyone who watched the last three games of last season knows that football's most exciting player is far from unbeatable, especially when the offensive line is overmatched. Against Purdue and UNC, Jackson was often hurried to throw or run instantly. Those teams don't have remotely the same caliber defensive line as the all-world front for Clemson. Louisville relies on Jackson to have more jaw-dropping moments than head-shaking ones. Against Clemson, he'll be flustered and frustrated, and Louisville will lose by two touchdowns. As a lifelong Alabama fan who used to live in South Carolina, I hope I'm wrong, but I'm not. Send angry replies to me on Twitter or Facebook.

William Leiss, Research Director

Baker Mayfield's antics will come around and catch up to him later this season in some form. Pride always comes before the fall and he does not have the humility needed to lead Oklahoma to a national championship. The arrogance will manifest itself in some form similar to how it did to Johnny Manziel in 2013 after his Heisman year. And new Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has shown no signs of putting a stop to this. Kevin Sumlin paid the price for letting Manziel do what he wanted, and Riley is looking at the same fate if he continues to let this slide.

Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer (Follow on Twitter)

The Cleveland Indians will win the World Series. They're killing it lately. But, the numbers are red hot. Cleveland currently owns a 19-game winning streak, one win away from tying the Moneyball A's 20-game streak in 2002. The Indians have a +100-run differential in those 19 games, and are +218 on the season. They've hit 37 HRs during the streak and given up only 32 runs total. Francisco Lindor is hitting .365 with eight home runs and 18 RBI in the last 19 games. Obviously, anything can happen in the Fall Classic. But a team this hot in mid-September looks ready to start getting ring-size measurements.

John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media (Follow on Twitter)

When ESPN spends Tuesday morning talking about the NFL game the night before and says "the stare that everyone is talking about," it is unnecessarily overdramatizing an inconsequential sideline dustup between Saints running back Adrian Peterson and coach Sean Payton. Not everyone is talking about it, not everyone cares. Stop creating drama. It's embarrassingly juvenile.

