Car crashes into St. Matthews Walgreens - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Car crashes into St. Matthews Walgreens

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The car drove through the front of the store located at 3700 Frankfort Avenue Monday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The car drove through the front of the store located at 3700 Frankfort Avenue Monday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A car crashed through the front of a Walgreens in St. Matthews.

The car drove through the front of the store located at 3700 Frankfort Avenue Monday morning.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly