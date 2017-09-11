Explosion reported at Floyd Co home, house leveled

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – Debris covered the area where a home stood just hours before in Floyd County.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a house explosion in the 2900 block of Smithwood Drive on Monday, according to dispatchers.

New Chapel Fire Department Captain Matt Owen said when firefighters arrived heavy fire was coming from the home.



DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

“I went outside and there were flames everyone, devastation, it was just bad,” Darren, who lives nearby, said.

From Air 3 the home appeared to be leveled. Debris covered a large area around where the home was and the roadway. Witnesses told WAVE 3 News the blast could be felt as far as a mile away.

No one lived in the home and no one was inside at the time of the explosion, Owen said. The home was in the process of being fixed up as a rental property.

Vectren said they did not supply service to the home. Owen confirmed a propane tank next to the home was on.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.