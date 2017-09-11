September 11, 2017

Hidden Hill Nursery & Sculpture Garden

1011 Utica Charlestown Road, Jeffersonville

(812) 282-0524

HiddenHillNursery.com

Trees, shrubs, perennials, conifers

Photography Workshop Weekend

October 5-7

With photographers Danny Dempster and John Nation

Cindi Sullivan

Cindi Sullivan from Trees Louisville took gardening calls live on the show.

Give for Good Louisville is a community-wide on line day of giving to benefit many local non-profit organizations. Trees Louisville is one of the chosen non-profits. Go to TreesLouisville.org and click the Give for Good Louisville button or go to GiveforGoodLouisville.org and search Trees Louisville. Trees Louisville has been given a $1 Million Matching Grant which means every dollar you donate through TreesLouisville.org or GiveforGoodLouisivlle.org will be DOUBLED! They are on the way to reaching the million dollar goal, but can't do it without your help! Consider giving today!

Now until the grant money runs out, purchase a shade tree and receive 40% off purchase price (up to $80)! Trees Louisville is partnering with the Louisville Metro Division of Community Forestry for this program, which is open to all residents of Jefferson County. For more information and a list of trees visit TreesLouisville.org.

Eligibility requirements:

Tree must be considered a shade tree* and selected from Approved Tree List **

Program open to Jefferson County, KY residents only

Max 3 submissions per household

Tree must measure at least 1in in diameter at a point 6in above soil line

Rebates are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis while funds are available

Rebate is only eligible for purchase price of tree (i.e. excludes tax, planting or delivery fees, etc.)

* Shade trees are generally medium to large sized trees that have spreading canopies (think oaks, maples, lindens and elms), though smaller species like redbuds or serviceberries would also fall under this category. Avoid dwarf ornamental varieties.

Trees Louisville is looking for sponsors for their upcoming fall planting projects. Go to TreesLouisville.org to learn more about the organization, sponsor a project or make a donation.

Jefferson County Extension Service

200 Juneau Dr, Louisville, KY 40243

Phone:(502) 569-2344

http://jefferson.ca.uky.edu/

