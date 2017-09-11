AP source: Engineers will inspect Miami Dolphins' stadium

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz). A City of Miami Fire and Rescue crew cuts up a fallen palm tree during Hurricane Irma, as they clear the street, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in downtown Miami.

By STEVEN WINEAP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says structural engineers will inspect the Miami Dolphins' stadium after a possible tornado was reported in the area during Hurricane Irma.

The person confirmed the planned inspection to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the Dolphins have not commented on the condition of the stadium. The team's complex in Davie, Florida appears to be fine in the wake of the storm, the person said.

Another person said Marlins Park was being assessed. Photos posted on social meeting showed possible storm damage to the outer facade of the retractable roof.

The Dolphins evacuated from South Florida before the storm's arrival and will practice in Oxnard, California, this week to prepare for their delayed start of the season.

