Train and truck crash in Webster Co.

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) -

Authorities in Webster County responded to a train vs. truck crash.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday off Highway 41 South and Breton Road between Slaughters and Sebree.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene, and it appears at least one person was flown to the hospital. 

Firefighters say two adults and two children were in a pickup truck when it was hit by a train.

It appears at least one person was taken into custody. 

