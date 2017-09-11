Train and truck crash in Webster Co.

Authorities in Webster County responded to a train vs. truck crash.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday off Highway 41 South and Breton Road between Slaughters and Sebree.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene, and it appears at least one person was flown to the hospital.

Firefighters say two adults and two children were in a pickup truck when it was hit by a train.

It appears at least one person was taken into custody.

Fire fighter tells me 4 people were in this small black pickup truck when they were hit by train. 2 adults, 2 children. pic.twitter.com/XvAokH9FPy — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) September 11, 2017

