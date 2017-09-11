'Dad, this is Brady, your first grandson:' Moment of joy at 9/11 remembrance service

The son of 9/11 victim Paul Dairo Curiolo brought his infant son to the remembrance ceremony in New York. (Source: CNN)

NW YORK (RNN) - The son of Paul Dario Curioli, who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, was reading the names of victims at the remembrance ceremony in New York. When he got to his dad's name, he paused to introduce his infant son to the crowd - and to his father.

"Dad, this is Brady. He's your first grandson," said Curioli's son. He said that his father loved to craft birdhouses out of wood, and that in the delivery room where Brady was born last July there was a picture of a birdhouse.

"I knew then that he was looking down on us," he said.

He thanked his father for helping to bring this beautiful, healthy child into the world and added: "I can't wait to tell him stories of the greatest man I ever knew."

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.