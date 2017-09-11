Police: Thieves take SUV pulling U-Haul with a casket inside

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police say thieves have stolen an SUV and an attached U-Haul trailer - with a casket inside - outside an Albuquerque motel.

Albuquerque police say the coffin heist occurred early Monday at a Residence Inn.

Authorities say the casket contained the body of the victim's father-in-law.

Police are searching for a black 2005 Chevy Trailblazer SUV with Oklahoma license plates.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.