25-30 new jobs coming to Madisonville

The Webstaurant Store Inc. in Madisonville has bought a new building, and plans to add 25-30 new jobs.

Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation President Ray Hagerman confirmed it to 14 News.

He says they have purchased to former Goodyear building on Commerce Drive for $2 million.

Webstaurant is based in Pennsylvania and distributes food service equipment.

