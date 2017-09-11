25-30 new jobs coming to Madisonville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

25-30 new jobs coming to Madisonville

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

The Webstaurant Store Inc. in Madisonville has bought a new building, and plans to add 25-30 new jobs.

Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation President Ray Hagerman confirmed it to 14 News. 

He says they have purchased to former Goodyear building on Commerce Drive for $2 million. 

Webstaurant is based in Pennsylvania and distributes food service equipment. 

