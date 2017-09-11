The Latest: Mexican diplomat meets with California officials

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on California's lawsuit against the Trump administration over its ending a program that protects young immigrants from deportation (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
Mexico's top diplomat is visiting California's state capital to meet with lawmakers and discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray is beginning his day in Sacramento at meetings Monday with Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon and Gov. Jerry Brown.
He'll then visit the city's Mexican consulate where he will discuss Trump's decision to end a program that protects from deportation young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children or whose parents overstayed visas.
Videgaray plans to meet with recipients of the program and discuss how Mexico is responding to the program's termination.
11 a.m.
California has filed a lawsuit against the administration of President Donald Trump over its decision to end a program that protects young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children from deportation.
Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra's (HAH-vee-air Bah-sehr'-ah) lawsuit filed Monday makes similar legal arguments to a suit filed last week by 15 states and the District of Columbia. He's joined in his separate suit by attorney generals from Maryland, Maine and Minnesota
The California lawsuit alleges the Trump Administration violated the Constitution and other laws when it rescinded the program.
Becerra told The Associated Press last week that California is filing its own lawsuit because one of every four participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program lives in California.
Applications are being halted and the program will end in six months if Congress does not act.
10 a.m.
California's attorney general is filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to end a program that protects young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children from deportation.
Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra (HAH-vee-air Bah-sehr'-ah) plans to file the suit Monday.
He told The Associated Press last week that the lawsuit will be similar to the legal arguments made in a suit already filed by 15 states and the District of Columbia.
Becerra says California is filing its own lawsuit because one of every four participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program lives in California.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session announced that new applications are being halted and the program will end in six months if Congress does not take action.
