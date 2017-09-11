Henderson teen plays 'Taps' at fire station's 9/11 memorial

A Henderson teen wasn't even born yet when the World Trade Center towers were hit by terrorists in 2001, but she's still honoring the lives lost that day.

Zoey Florez, a 15-year-old trumpet player, stopped by the Henderson Fire Department and played 'Taps' by the 9/11 Memorial.

The memorial at Fire Station 3 has an actual piece of steel from the World Trade Center.

"That was awesome," said Firefighter Jerad Shehorn.

We think it's pretty awesome too. Way to go, Zoey!

