Victim of car vs. motorcycle crash identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of the man killed in a traffic accident in the Russell neighborhood has been released.

Louis Anthony Martin, 50, of Louisville, died from blunt force trauma suffered in the accident.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the motorcycle Martin was operating collided with a car at 24th and Chestnut Streets. Martin died at the scene.

The two adults in the car were taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Both were reported to be conscious and alert.

The accident remains under investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Department traffic unit.

