Owensboro man accused in deadly crash makes first court appearance

An Owensboro man accused of causing a deadly accident made his first court appearance on Monday.

Robert Garner, 18, was booked into jail Friday evening and charged with murder and operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Sheriff's deputies say Garner was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed into a lake on U.S 60 East September 2.

His passenger, 21-year-old Cody Glover, died in the crash.

