Traffic Alert: Overnight closure planned for southbound twin bridge

There's a traffic alert for drivers on the Twin Bridges.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces overnight closures for the southbound Twin Bridge connecting Evansville to Henderson Kentucky as a part of the Fix for 41 project.

Beginning on or around Monday, Sept. 18, contractors will begin pavement overlay on the southbound Twin Bridge.

The closures will only happen in the overnight hours from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

One lane traveling north and one lane traveling south will be open on the northbound Twin Bridge.

