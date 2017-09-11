Family: Biracial boy pushed off table with rope around neck

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) - Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.
The child was treated at a hospital for cuts to his neck following the near-hanging Aug. 28 in Claremont, the boy's grandmother, Lorrie Slattery, told the Valley News (http://bit.ly/2wkX70X ). He has since been released and has returned to school in Claremont.
Slattery said the children were in a backyard when some of the teens got on the table and grabbed a rope that held a tire swing. It's not clear how the rope got around her grandson's neck, but Slattery said the teens pushed him off the table. No adults are believed to have witnessed the incident.
An expert on abuse who spoke to the boy at the hospital said he swung from his neck three times before being able to remove the rope, Slattery said. None of the teens came to his aid, she said.
"One boy said ... 'Let's do this,' and then pushed him off the picnic table and hung him," Slattery said.
Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase told the newspaper his department is investigating an Aug. 28 incident involving several juveniles. He declined to provide details and refused to confirm the case involved the 8-year-old boy.
Chase did not respond Monday to calls and emails from The Associated Press.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
The Trumps plan to observe a moment of silence at the White House on Monday and pay their respects at a Pentagon ceremony.More >>
The Trumps plan to observe a moment of silence at the White House on Monday and pay their respects at a Pentagon ceremony.More >>
Miami International to reopen to limited passenger traffic on Tuesday; others still evaluating damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>
Miami International to reopen to limited passenger traffic on Tuesday; others still evaluating damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump has been tracking Hurricane Irma "24/7."More >>
Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump has been tracking Hurricane Irma "24/7."More >>
Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump has been tracking Hurricane Irma "24/7."More >>
Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump has been tracking Hurricane Irma "24/7."More >>
Many families now homeless after Harvey devastated the Houston area are returning to class on Monday after weeks of delays or interruptions to the school yearMore >>
Many families now homeless after Harvey devastated the Houston area are returning to class on Monday after weeks of delays or interruptions to the school yearMore >>
Despite officials calling for people to evacuate in advance of Irma's storm surge and fierce winds, some around Florida are choosing to stay to the bitter endMore >>
Despite officials calling for people to evacuate in advance of Irma's storm surge and fierce winds, some around Florida are choosing to stay to the bitter endMore >>
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the stormMore >>
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the stormMore >>
President Donald Trump says Hurricane Irma "is a storm of absolutely historic destructive potential."More >>
President Donald Trump says Hurricane Irma "is a storm of absolutely historic destructive potential."More >>
President Donald Trump says Hurricane Irma "is a storm of absolutely historic destructive potential."More >>
President Donald Trump says Hurricane Irma "is a storm of absolutely historic destructive potential."More >>
Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuateMore >>
Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuateMore >>
President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the regionMore >>
President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the regionMore >>