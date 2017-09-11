Community shaken by 3 deadly motorcycle crashes in 1 week

Telly Landers is recovering from a fractured back, broken limbs, and scrapes. But he feels lucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In the matter of a week the motorcycle community here in Louisville has suffered three fatal crashes. Of the five people injured in the crashes, only two survived.

"Everything just happened so fast," Telly Landers said.

Landers was involved in the first of the three crashes, on Broadway and Hancock Street on Sept. 3.

He is recovering from a fractured back, broken limbs, and scrapes.

"Concrete doesn't give and it does not feel good when you hit it," Landers said.

Landers and his girlfriend survived the crash on East Broadway.

Witnesses told police a white Chevy Impala made a left turn, crossing into the path of their friend Shawn Cardwell.

"I consider us being lucky because we are still here," Landers said. "I can still talk about it and I can feel the breeze."

Landers and his girlfriend spent a few days in the hospital.

While the biker community mourned the loss of Cardwell, they also supported the survivors.

"He was like, 'If there is anything you need I got you and I can even move things around with my work schedule,'" Landers said.

While in the hospital Landers was visited by Michael Petri, also known as 'Ducati Mike.' A few days later he got a call that on the same night of Cardwell's funeral, Ducati Mike was killed on his bike.

Petri was killed in the second crash on Friday, Sept. 8, at Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane.

"Man, this is crazy. That put me on the frustrated side of the situation," Landers said.

Candles are left near the scene of the crash where police say a vehicle ran a red light, crossing in Petri's path.

"When a biker gets hit it kind of like gets brushed under the rug," Landers said.

The most recent crash happened at 24th Street and Chestnut Streets on Sept. 10. Louis Anthony Martin, 50, of Louisville was killed. Police continue to investigate the cause of that crash.

Police do not expect to file any charges in Petri's case and charges have yet to be filed in Cardwell's crash. Landers says in a week of three motorcycle deaths he feels lucky to be alive.

"It's weird that I say I am blessed to be in bad pain because it could have been a whole lot worse," Landers said.

