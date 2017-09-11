Rays anticipate returning home for weekend series vs Red Sox

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Tampa Bay Rays players warm up at Citi Field before a baseball game against the New York Yankees Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in New York. The Yankees will be the visiting team for the series moved from St. Petersburg, Florida,...

By RONALD BLUMAP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The Tampa Bay Rays hope to return home to Tropicana Field for a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox that starts Friday.

Hurricane Irma caused a three-game series been the Rays and the Yankees starting Monday to be moved from St. Petersburg, Florida, to Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets.

Rays manager Kevin Cash says "from what I've heard, the Trop had some minor damages" and adds "I'm optimistic that we'll get there."

Tampa Bay used the Mets clubhouse. The Rays brought home white uniforms on the trip when they left Florida last week for a weekend series at Boston.

