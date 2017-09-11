Police: Woman stabs victim in eye with ice pick

Police say Robin Henderson, 58, pulled an ice pick out of her boot during an argument. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman faces charges for stabbing another person in the eye during an argument.

Police say Robin Henderson, 58, pulled an ice pick out of her boot when the fighting escalated.

This happened Sunday afternoon in an apartment building in the 500 block of 18th Street, near Muhammad Ali Boulevard in the Russell neighborhood.

>> MUGSHOTS: September 2017 Roundup

Police say when Henderson pulled the pick out of her boot, the victim tried to arm herself with a broom and knife. The victim threw her weapons at Henderson, according to the arrest report.

That's when police say Henderson stabbed the victim in the eye and in her side. Crews rushed her University Hospital and she is expected to live.

Police quickly tracked down Henderson on another floor of the apartment building. She was arrested and charged with second degree assault.

The arrest report did not reveal what the women were fighting about.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.