Pagano planning to keep Tolzien as starting quarterback

Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano may consider making a quarterback change this week but acknowledges it would be a tough learning curve for backup Jacoby Brissett.

Scott Tolzien was 9 of 18 with 128 yards and no touchdowns in Sunday's 46-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He also threw two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns and may have thrown a third pick-six - if receiver Donte Moncrief hadn't broken it up by grabbing the face mask of a Rams defensive back.

Andrew Luck already has been ruled out of this week's game.

The only other healthy quarterback on the active roster is Brissett, who joined the Colts on Sept. 2. He went 2 of 3 with 51 yards after relieving Tolzien.

