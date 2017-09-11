Christie disputes claims Bannon made about him in interview

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is disputing comments former White House adviser Steve Bannon made about him during an interview with CBS News.
Bannon claimed Christie was passed over for a cabinet position in the Trump administration because the Republican governor was reluctant to publicly support the then-GOP presidential candidate after the release of video showing Trump making vulgar remarks about women.
Bannon said he discussed the issue with Christie. But Christie said Monday night that the conversations never happened, saying he didn't need to speak with "staffers" because he was speaking directly with Trump.
Christie also said people won't care about anything else Bannon has to say because the former adviser was "fired."
The interview with Bannon aired Sunday on "60 Minutes."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Miami International to reopen to limited passenger traffic on Tuesday; others still evaluating damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>
Miami International to reopen to limited passenger traffic on Tuesday; others still evaluating damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump has been tracking Hurricane Irma "24/7."More >>
Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump has been tracking Hurricane Irma "24/7."More >>
Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump has been tracking Hurricane Irma "24/7."More >>
Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump has been tracking Hurricane Irma "24/7."More >>
Many families now homeless after Harvey devastated the Houston area are returning to class on Monday after weeks of delays or interruptions to the school yearMore >>
Many families now homeless after Harvey devastated the Houston area are returning to class on Monday after weeks of delays or interruptions to the school yearMore >>
Despite officials calling for people to evacuate in advance of Irma's storm surge and fierce winds, some around Florida are choosing to stay to the bitter endMore >>
Despite officials calling for people to evacuate in advance of Irma's storm surge and fierce winds, some around Florida are choosing to stay to the bitter endMore >>
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the stormMore >>
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the stormMore >>
President Donald Trump says Hurricane Irma "is a storm of absolutely historic destructive potential."More >>
President Donald Trump says Hurricane Irma "is a storm of absolutely historic destructive potential."More >>
President Donald Trump says Hurricane Irma "is a storm of absolutely historic destructive potential."More >>
President Donald Trump says Hurricane Irma "is a storm of absolutely historic destructive potential."More >>
Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuateMore >>
Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuateMore >>
President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the regionMore >>
President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the regionMore >>