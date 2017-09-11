2 killed in Campbell County crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

2 killed in Campbell County crash

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
File photo (Source: WXIX) File photo (Source: WXIX)
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

Campbell County police are investigating a fatal crash.

The two-vehicle incident occurred Monday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Kenton Station Road.

Authorities say two people were killed in the crash.

An investigation is underway. Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly