Police seize more than 100 guns from Louisville home in overnight raid

The homeowner says she was in the hospital and came home to find her home ransacked by police. (Source: Anita Heuser)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police seized more than 115 guns from a home in the Fern Creek neighborhood of Louisville.

Early Friday morning, police conducted a major search at a home on Gorham Way. Matt Whisler and his family were woken up by the raid.

"Sounded kind of like a gunshot," Whisler said. "Probably 30 or 40 police officers, dog units and they were all going rummaging through that house across the street."

LMPD's Ninth Mobile Division arrested Raymond Bolton Jr, 52.

Police said they seized around 115 guns including handguns, rifles, shotguns and sub-machine guns. Bolton was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anita Heuser owns the home.

"He was house sitting while I was in the hospital," Heuser said of Bolton. "I came home to my house being ransacked."

She said all the guns belonged to her late husband, who was a collector. She says they were all registered, insured and under lock and key.

"He had collected them at various estate sales and gun shows," Heuser said.

2015 is the most recent year the ATF had full statistics on gun seizures.

That year, Louisville had just over 1,000 guns taken off the street. Heuser also added that she believes the gun collection was around 135, not the 115 number police used.

"I don't know why they took such drastic, horrific measures in the middle of the night," she said.

"I feel like they could have gone a different route than coming in at midnight and raiding the house," Whisler said.

He added there was a similar scene at a different house on the street a year ago during which police seized drugs.

"The vibe is nervous," Whisler said. "We're wondering what's going to be happening next."

Heuser believes the arrest is a misunderstanding.

"I believe it was a case that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time," she said.

For Whisler and other neighbors, it could be the last straw.

"It might be time to start considering a move but again, where do you move to?" Whisler said.

