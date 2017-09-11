Police: 3 children injured by knife in inflatable play place accident

Fairfield police are working to piece together exactly what happened after a knife lodged in an inflatable slide injured three children.

Investigators said the knife was discovered at the Bee Action Adventure Zone inside Cincinnati Mill Mall on Sunday.

WARNING: Some of the images associated with this story may be disturbing to some.

Police believe the knife was clipped to someone's pants and came off when the person was going down an inflatable slide, possibly remaining lodged after getting caught on a seam.

Three children who were at the facility for a birthday were sliced by the blade as they slid down the toy.

"(Child) was screaming, 'It got me, it got me, it cut him,'" said Stacie Lee, who said that her child was injured by the knife. "It was definitely a scary, chaotic, traumatizing event. I've never seen anything like this before, ever."

One child has serious injuries to his hand, and two others have minor injuries, police said.

The owner of Bee Action said that they have never had anything like this happen before and have strict rules in place. The website states that adults are not allowed on the inflatables.

"This is really devastating to us and our prime goal here is to just to look into it as deeply as we can and make sure it doesn't happen again," Nina DeMers, owner of Bee Action, said. "We're horrified that any child would get hurt. Our mantra here is clean, safe fun."

Parents of some of the party participants said they are still uneasy and think it might be time for business owners of play places to consider adding metal detectors.

"Watch what you bring in there with you. Watch what could be lost. Pins, anything," Lee said. "Business owners, take this as a lesson that anything can happen and help prevent it from happening at your place because nobody wants this in their business and no parent wants their kid to go through this as well."

DeMers said that she is already looking at making policy changes. Starting this weekend, she is no longer allowing the public to play during private parties as a safety precaution.

In the meantime, investigators are working to pinpoint who owned the knife.

In an additional statement Monday night, DeMers said:

"We've learned that the police have identified a person of interest. We're relieved that someone has come forward in this accident. More than a million kids have come through Bee Active and nothing like this has ever happened before. We hope to bring clean, safe, fun to a million more kids and are grateful for all of the assistance provided by Fairfield Police."

