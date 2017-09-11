IU football game against FIU canceled in Hurricane Irma aftermath

Florida International University canceled their game against IU scheduled in Bloomington on Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - Florida International University officials decided to cancel Saturday's football game against Indiana University in Bloomington, the schools announced Monday night.

IU leaders said they support the decision.

This comes in the wake of Hurricane Irma hitting south Florida over the weekend, devastating many areas. Both schools' athletics directors say the decision was made based on the logistical problems of getting the team to Bloomington, along with the fact that FIU classes are canceled, and several players and coaches are from the hardest hit areas.

The teams do plan to schedule another game in the future.

"All involved with IU Athletics offer their thoughts and prayers to Florida International University and all who live in areas devastated by Hurricane Irma," Jeff Keag, IU's Senior Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations, wrote in a press release.

Indiana officials are now looking for an opponent to play during their previously scheduled bye week which falls on Oct. 7.

IU says those with tickets and parking passes for Saturday's game against FIU can redeem them for the game against the new opponent, whenever it occurs.

