Dozens of hurricane-surviving cats up for adoption in New Albany - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Dozens of hurricane-surviving cats up for adoption in New Albany

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Adoption fees will be cut in half for all of the hurricane cats. Kittens will be $30. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Adoption fees will be cut in half for all of the hurricane cats. Kittens will be $30. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Any cat heavier than four pounds is just $10 to adopt. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Any cat heavier than four pounds is just $10 to adopt. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
NAFC Animal Shelter spokeswoman Theresa Stilger (Source: WAVE 3 News) NAFC Animal Shelter spokeswoman Theresa Stilger (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Nearly 40 cats that were evacuated from an animal shelter in Fort Lauderdale due to Hurricane Irma are now in WAVE Country.

The cats and kittens arrived by plane Friday night. They are in the care of the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter and are being kept in the PAWS Mobile Response Trailer.

Some will be ready for adoption Tuesday. Others still need to be fixed.

"They are an incredible group of very resilient cats," shelter spokeswoman Theresa Stilger said. "We have been really surprised at how happy they are and excited they are. And they just love to interact with people."

Adoption fees will be cut in half for all of the hurricane cats.

Kittens will be $30. Any cat heavier than four pounds is just $10.

The shelter, which is located at 215 W Market St. in New Albany, is also asking for donations to help care for the extra animals.

The following items are needed:

  • Science Diet adult and kitten dry food
  • Iams adult and kitten dry food
  • Canned cat food
  • Scoopable cat litter
  • Cat toys
  • Towels
  • Liquid laundry detergent
  • Paper towels
  • Small watering cans
  • Duct tape
  • Cash donations

For more information, contact the NAFC shelter at 812-948-5355.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly