Dozens of hurricane-surviving cats up for adoption in New Albany

Any cat heavier than four pounds is just $10 to adopt. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Adoption fees will be cut in half for all of the hurricane cats. Kittens will be $30. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Nearly 40 cats that were evacuated from an animal shelter in Fort Lauderdale due to Hurricane Irma are now in WAVE Country.

The cats and kittens arrived by plane Friday night. They are in the care of the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter and are being kept in the PAWS Mobile Response Trailer.

Some will be ready for adoption Tuesday. Others still need to be fixed.

"They are an incredible group of very resilient cats," shelter spokeswoman Theresa Stilger said. "We have been really surprised at how happy they are and excited they are. And they just love to interact with people."

Adoption fees will be cut in half for all of the hurricane cats.

Kittens will be $30. Any cat heavier than four pounds is just $10.

The shelter, which is located at 215 W Market St. in New Albany, is also asking for donations to help care for the extra animals.

The following items are needed:

Science Diet adult and kitten dry food

Iams adult and kitten dry food

Canned cat food

Scoopable cat litter

Cat toys

Towels

Liquid laundry detergent

Paper towels

Small watering cans

Duct tape

Cash donations

For more information, contact the NAFC shelter at 812-948-5355.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.