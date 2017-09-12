KYANG return home after Hurricane Irma mission

They hope the people they evacuated are as happy to be home as they are. (Source: KYANG)

The Kentucky Air Guardsmen have returned from the Caribbean where they supported Hurricane Irma rescue missions. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There's nothing like the feeling of coming home.

"It feels fantastic to be home," 1st Lieutenant, Bryan Hunt said.

However, what Hunt did while he was away made him feel just as good.

"It was extremely fulfilling," Hunt said. "Unfortunately, it was the worst-case scenario as far as the storm goes, but the best-case scenario as far as a rescue standpoint goes."

Hunt was one of 17 Kentucky Air Guardsmen deployed to the Caribbean to support Hurricane Irma rescue missions.

Hunt said weather was their biggest challenge.

"We were on the tail end of Hurricane Irma and we were trying to beat hurricane Jose coming in," Hunt said.

However, the challenges didn't stop the work. In just two days, the air guardsmen helped evacuate 1,000 people from St. Marteen.

"It's impressive to see what our guys are able to do on a daily basis and this is what they train for," Chief Master Sergeant Aaron May said. "This is what they want to do."

The group is also proud to do it.

"I'm hoping that all the people we all got out of there are also happy to be home as well."

