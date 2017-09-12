Master P discusses new co-ed professional basketball league

Rapper and businessman Master P stopped by WAVE 3 News Monday to talk about his involvement in a groundbreaking basketball league.More >>
Rapper and businessman Master P stopped by WAVE 3 News Monday to talk about his involvement in a groundbreaking basketball league.More >>
The homeowner says the man police arrested during the raid was house sitting while she was in the hospital.More >>
The homeowner says the man police arrested during the raid was house sitting while she was in the hospital.More >>
Nearly 40 cats that were evacuated from an animal shelter in Fort Lauderdale due to Hurricane Irma are now in WAVE Country.More >>
Nearly 40 cats that were evacuated from an animal shelter in Fort Lauderdale due to Hurricane Irma are now in WAVE Country.More >>
Florida International University officials decided to cancel Saturday's football game against Indiana University in Bloomington, the schools announced Monday night.More >>
Florida International University officials decided to cancel Saturday's football game against Indiana University in Bloomington, the schools announced Monday night.More >>
It was an emotional and life changing moment for an Elizabethtown family whose two and a half-year-old son has never been able to hear.More >>
It was an emotional and life changing moment for an Elizabethtown family whose two and a half-year-old son has never been able to hear.More >>