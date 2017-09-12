Master P discusses new co-ed professional basketball league

The new league is called Global Mixed Gender Basketball and Master P says it promotes equality between men and women. (Source: globalmixedgenderbasketball.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rapper and businessman Master P stopped by WAVE 3 News Monday to talk about his involvement in a groundbreaking basketball league.

The new league is called Global Mixed Gender Basketball and Master P says it promotes equality between men and women. It allows professional basketball players of both genders to play against each other.

Master P owns the team in his hometown of New Orleans. He says the sport saved his life.

He now spends much of his time as a philanthropist, helping children across the United States, including in Louisville.

"We focus on helping young kids," Master P said. "We feel like those are the minds that we have to prepare, for life, for the future. These, this is the future. We want to preserve it and save it."

There are eight co-ed teams in the Global Mixed Gender league from Washington DC, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Memphis and Kansas City.

The first co-ed game bringing NBA players and WNBA players together will be Sept. 23 in Las Vegas at Cox Pavilion. For more information, click or tap here.

