Missing child found dead, mother in hospital

SANDGAP, KY (WAVE) - It was the news no one wanted. A missing five-year-old Kentucky boy authorities began searching for on Saturday, was found dead.

Monday a family friend was charged with his murder.

Police say it all started with a fight over money. The boy and his mother were kidnapped in Jackson County.

Jessica Durham was found Saturday morning. Someone had assaulted her and pushed her off an 80-foot cliff.

But her son was still missing.

From the hospital she was able to give police the name of the suspect - Lonnie Belt. Durham says they got into an argument over money.

Police say Belt hit her over the head several times then blindfolded her and pushed her off the cliff.

A team of 200 first responders and volunteers set off on a massive search to find the boy. But Monday morning they made the tragic discovery of the child’s body.

"It makes people think more about your family and the community that you live in," search member Dale Johnson said. "We've got decent people that live up here and go to work. You don't expect to have a child end up deceased."

A cause of death hasn't been released.

Belt is in the Jackson County jail on several charges, including kidnapping and murder.

Durham is recovering from serious injuries at UK Hospital in Lexington.

