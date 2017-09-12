Crews battle large apartment fire in New Albany

A Twitter follower sent us this picture of the fire. (Source: Mary Grace, Twitter)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A fire broke out overnight at an apartment complex in New Albany.

The call came in just before 1 a.m. from the Kingsfield Apartments on Mills Lane, off Green Valley Road near I-265.

New Albany Fire encountered a large fire and called the Jeffersonville Fire Department for help.

Officials say at least one building is on fire and flames may have spread to another.

Crews believe everyone got out safely but they are still on scene and will remain for several hours.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

