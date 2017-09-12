Complaints about festival's cold pizza prompt state inquiry

NEW YORK (AP) - Some New York City foodies say a neighborhood pizza festival has left them with a bad taste in their mouths.

Prosecutors are looking into the New York City Pizza Festival after attendees fumed they paid $75 each to eat cold slivers of pizza in a parking lot in Brooklyn on Saturday.

The festival was promoted as a celebration of pizza. Attendees say on Facebook they instead got cold slices of pizza "smaller than a sample size," served with glasses of warm wine.

WNBC-TV reports Democratic state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE'-dur-muhn) is urging attendees to file complaints on his website. A spokesman says prosecutors opened an investigation Monday.

Festival organizer Ishmael Osekre says event producer Hangry Garden delayed the event. The event producer contends it was misled by the organizer and wasn't paid.

