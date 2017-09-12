The Latest: Airports in South Florida re-open

Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.

Battered Florida tries to assess scope of Irma's destruction

(AP Photo/John Raoux). Cars with water up over the doors are parked in a downtown neighborhood after Hurricane Irma brought floodwaters to in Jacksonville, Fla. Monday, Sept. 11, 2017,

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Motorists turn around after a levee from a phosphate plant ruptured from rain and wind associated with Hurricane Irma on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Homeland, Fla.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Boats are partially submerged in the wake of Hurricane Irma, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Key Largo, Fla.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A view of a boats washed ashore at Watson Island in the Hurricane Irma aftermath on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 in Miami.

(Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool). Overturned trailer homes are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in the Florida Keys.

MIAMI (AP) - The Latest on Irma (all times local):

5:55 a.m.

The airport for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has re-opened Tuesday morning after closing as Hurricane Irma pounded the state.

Operations at the airport resumed at 4 a.m. EDT, but a check of the airport's website Tuesday morning showed many flights still canceled.

Meanwhile, the Miami International Airport said in a tweet that it will resume operations on a limited basis Tuesday. But the airport said passengers should contact their airlines to check on flight status before coming.

Six deaths in Florida have been blamed on Irma, which first hit the state Sunday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

___

2:15 a.m.

The fate of the Florida Keys, where Irma rumbled through with Category 4 muscle, remains largely a question mark. Communication and access were cut and authorities dangled only vague assessments of ruinous impact.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott called the storm "devastating" after emerging from a Monday fly-over of the Keys.

A Navy aircraft carrier was due to anchor off Key West to help in search-and-rescue efforts.

The governor described overturned mobile homes, washed-ashore boats and rampant flood damage.

Six deaths in Florida have been blamed on Irma, along with three in Georgia and one in South Carolina. At least 35 people were killed in the Caribbean.

___

