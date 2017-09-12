Company looking to hire 200+ customer service reps

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A company is looking to fill more than 200 positions.

Kelly Services is looking to hire a couple hundred people to work as customer service representatives in Louisville.

The company is hosting a three day hiring event from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kelly services, located at 9100 Shelbyville Road 40222.

People attending the event should be interview ready. For more information, call (502) 425-7131.

