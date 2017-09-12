Henderson Police: Teen shoots out window

A Henderson teen has been arrested in a shots fired investigation that started almost two weeks ago.

Police say on August 30, they were called to the 500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Witnesses say an SUV pulled up and the passenger fired a shot, breaking a window. The SUV then took off.

No one was hurt.

Police say 18-year-old Davion Johnson was identified as the shooter and arrested Monday evening.

He's in jail on a $3,000 cash bond.

