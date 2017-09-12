Study: Most youth football head injuries happen before kickoff

Cecil Swain, 70, was last seen in at Jewish Hospital in downtown Louisville around 7 p.m. on Monday.More >>
Cecil Swain, 70, was last seen in at Jewish Hospital in downtown Louisville around 7 p.m. on Monday.More >>
The retailer has paired with TerraCycle to recycle the used car seats.More >>
The retailer has paired with TerraCycle to recycle the used car seats.More >>
Kelly Services is looking to hire a couple hundred people to work as customer service representatives in Louisville.More >>
Kelly Services is looking to hire a couple hundred people to work as customer service representatives in Louisville.More >>
We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.More >>
We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>