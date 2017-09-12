Prosecutors to consider charges in Australian woman's death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The case of a Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman in July has been handed to prosecutors for possible charges, investigators and prosecutors announced Tuesday.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said agents have finished their investigation into Officer Mohamed Noor and have turned the case over to prosecutors for review.
Noor fatally shot Justine Damond, a 40-year-old life coach who was engaged to be married, on July 15 after she called to 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home. Noor's partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, told investigators that he was startled by a loud noise right before Damond approached their police SUV.
In a statement Tuesday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said his office has received the case and "several senior prosecutors will now carefully review the case file to determine what, if any, charges might be brought." Freeman has said he expects to decide on charges before the end of the year.
During a meeting with Minneapolis residents Sunday, Freeman said the shooting of Damond "didn't have to happen. It shouldn't have happened." Freeman told residents that his job was to determine whether Noor did something criminal and whether there was enough admissible evidence to support a charge.
In another high-profile police shooting, Freeman decided that no charges would be filed against two officers involved in the November 2015 death of Jamar Clark.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Xavier "X" Atencio, an animator behind Disney movies including "Pinocchio" and "Imagineer" behind theme-park rides including "Pirates of the Caribbean," has died.More >>
Xavier "X" Atencio, an animator behind Disney movies including "Pinocchio" and "Imagineer" behind theme-park rides including "Pirates of the Caribbean," has died.More >>
The Senate Republican leader and members of the Budget Committee are scrambling to come up with a budget deal to clear the way for the first tax overhaul in three decades.More >>
The Senate Republican leader and members of the Budget Committee are scrambling to come up with a budget deal to clear the way for the first tax overhaul in three decades.More >>
Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on IrmaMore >>
Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on IrmaMore >>
Though no longer a hurricane, Irma a still-dangerous tropical storm on the march across the SoutheastMore >>
Though no longer a hurricane, Irma a still-dangerous tropical storm on the march across the SoutheastMore >>
Though no longer a hurricane, Irma a still-dangerous tropical storm on the march across the SoutheastMore >>
Though no longer a hurricane, Irma a still-dangerous tropical storm on the march across the SoutheastMore >>
Hurricane Irma has weakened to a still-dangerous tropical storm and is triggering severe flooding in Florida's northeastern corner as it pushes into GeorgiaMore >>
Hurricane Irma has weakened to a still-dangerous tropical storm and is triggering severe flooding in Florida's northeastern corner as it pushes into GeorgiaMore >>
Hurricane Irma has weakened to a still-dangerous tropical storm and is triggering severe flooding in Florida's northeastern corner as it pushes into GeorgiaMore >>
Hurricane Irma has weakened to a still-dangerous tropical storm and is triggering severe flooding in Florida's northeastern corner as it pushes into GeorgiaMore >>
President Donald Trump has presided over his first 9/11 commemoration as president, warning terrorists that "America cannot be intimidated."More >>
President Donald Trump has presided over his first 9/11 commemoration as president, warning terrorists that "America cannot be intimidated."More >>
Miami International to reopen to limited passenger traffic on Tuesday; others still evaluating damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>
Miami International to reopen to limited passenger traffic on Tuesday; others still evaluating damage from Hurricane IrmaMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump has been tracking Hurricane Irma "24/7."More >>
Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump has been tracking Hurricane Irma "24/7."More >>
Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump has been tracking Hurricane Irma "24/7."More >>
Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump has been tracking Hurricane Irma "24/7."More >>
Many families now homeless after Harvey devastated the Houston area are returning to class on Monday after weeks of delays or interruptions to the school yearMore >>
Many families now homeless after Harvey devastated the Houston area are returning to class on Monday after weeks of delays or interruptions to the school yearMore >>