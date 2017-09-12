Charles Oakley sues Knicks owners, claiming defamation

NEW YORK (AP) - Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley has sued the team's owners, saying he was defamed when they claimed he committed assault and was an alcoholic.
The lawsuit details how Oakley was treated before and after he was forcefully removed from Madison Square Garden during a Feb. 8 game.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday seeks unspecified damages. A Knicks spokesman did not immediately comment.
The lawsuit says Knicks owner James Dolan "constantly disrespected" Oakley, refusing to make eye contact or shake his hand during meetings and making him pay for his own tickets to games.
Oakley was a Knicks fan favorite from 1988 to 1998. He was accused of striking a security guard during the February fracas.
Last month, prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges after six months of good behavior.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
