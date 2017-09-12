Police: Man missing after walking away from hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are searching for a man who walked away from a hospital Monday evening.

Cecil Swain, 70, was last seen in at Jewish Hospital in downtown Louisville around 7 p.m.

Swain is described as being 5’10’’ tall and weighing 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing red pajama pants, a red striped button down shirt and a red hat.

Police said Swain suffers from a condition that might cause him to be confused or disoriented.



Anyone with information on Swain’s location is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

