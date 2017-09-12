Murray State achieves U.S. News high ranking for 27th consecutive year

Murray State University has again been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top schools in the country.

The rankings list, now in its 33rd year, includes Murray State as one of the best regional universities for 2018, marking the university’s 27th consecutive year of top-tier rankings by the reputable college guide.

The U.S. News rankings, which include a total of 1,389 colleges and universities, are based on several key measures of quality, such as graduation and retention rates, assessment of excellence, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources, graduation rate performance and alumni giving.

Murray State was ranked 32nd in the Regional Universities (South) category and 11th in the Top Public Schools – Regional Universities (South) category, moving up in both categories from last fall’s rankings.

“For 27 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized the great importance of a Murray State University education and experience,” said President Bob Davies. “Our commitment holds student learning and success, combined with a supportive and effective teaching environment, in the absolute highest regard. Murray State students will continue to impact our society within our local communities and region, while also extending outward on a global scale.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.