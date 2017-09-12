Actions of store customer lead to quick arrest of armed robbery suspect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The suspect in the robbery of a convenience store was quickly arrested thanks to a customer who led police to him.

The robbery happened Sept. 11 at the Thornton's store located at 1501 Dixie Highway. Louisville Metro police say a man brandishing a knife entered the store around 1:25 p.m. and ran on foot after getting the cash.

A store customer followed the suspect and flagged down officers responding to the holdup alarm. The suspect, Antoine Marcus Offutt, 48, of Louisville, was in custody just eight minutes after the robbery was reported.

Offutt is charged with one count of robbery 1st degree. He is being held on $25,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.

