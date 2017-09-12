Snatch-and-grab robbery suspect arrested

Keevon L. Meriwether, 22, was taken into custody Sept. 9 by Louisville Metro police.More >>
The robbery happened Sept. 11 at the Thornton's store located at 1501 Dixie Highway.More >>
Two suspects are at large and one is in custody after a skimming device was located at a bank.More >>
Cecil Swain, 70, was last seen in at Jewish Hospital in downtown Louisville around 7 p.m. on Monday.More >>
The retailer has paired with TerraCycle to recycle the used car seats.More >>
