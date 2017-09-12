Snatch-and-grab robbery suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a number of snatch-and-grab robberies from the cash registers of stores.

Keevon L. Meriwether, 22, was taken into custody Sept. 9 by Louisville Metro police on two counts of robbery 2nd degree.

Arrest warrants say Meriwether grabbed $65 from the cash register at the Walgreen's at 10201 Dixie Highway on July 29, $274 from another Walgreen's at 990 Baxter Ave. on Aug. 7 and an unspecified amount of cash from the CVS at 5330 S. Third St. on Sept. 8.

In each case, Meriwether would bring items to the register for purchase, but grab the cash once the register drawer was open. Each of the thefts was recorded on the store video surveillance system.

Meriwether is charged with burglary, possession of meth and a number of other charges, according to online jail records.

