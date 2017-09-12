Man charged in 8-year-old's shooting death sentenced to 2 years

Porchia Harris, O'Neal's mother, read a letter at Anders' sentencing and expressed discontent with the judges decision. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

Elgin Anders Jr. was sentenced to two years in the 2016 shooting death of Andre Lamont O'Neal, 8. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been sentenced in the death of a boy who was shot and killed in 2016.

Andre Lamont O'Neal, 8, died on January 9, 2016 after being hit by a stray bullet at his home on North 34th Street.

Elgin Anders Jr., O'Neal's neighbor, talked to WAVE 3 News in the days following the shooting. He said it was an accident and that he never meant to kill Andre. He blamed it on slippery fingers while he was grilling.

"I should've just kept it in my pocket, but it was hanging in my pocket and I was like. 'man I need to get it out my pocket',” Anders said in January, 2016. “I was about to put it where I put it at, and it slipped, and pow!"

Anders plead guilty to reckless homicide in July of this year.

At his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, emotions ran high as Andre’s mother told the court she didn’t believe Anders was telling the truth.

“I wish they gave you more time," Porchia Harris read in front of the judge. "I believe what you confessed to doing is not the truth.”

Wiping back tears while reading her statement, Harris recalled the time she spent with her son, Andre.

“He told me he loved me every day,” Harris said. “We did a lot of things together. We went to schools with him and parties and stuff, and I can’t do that anymore.”

Anders told his attorney that although he is taking responsibility for his actions, he is not a bad person.

“He regrets this event ever took place and he is woefully sorry that it did occur,” defense attorney Alex Dathorne said.

Harris disagrees, saying that Anders never even offered an apology.

“He wasn’t remorseful at all, he’s never apologized to me or the family,” Harris said.

The prosecutor explained that Anders was sentenced to two years because of the lack of evidence to prove that what he did was intentional.

“Mr. Anders was charged with reckless homicide," prosecutor Christie Foster said. "This was not an intentional - we had no evidence that this was an intentional act. We had evidence that he mishandled a gun.”

“I’m devastated, he should have gotten more time,” Harris said. “I don’t believe his story, I don’t think he’s telling the truth.”

Anders was taken into custody on Tuesday to serve the remaining time of his two-year sentence.

