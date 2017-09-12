Eric Trump and wife Lara welcome baby son

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has become a grandfather for the ninth time.
Eric Trump, the president's son, and Eric's wife Lara welcomed their son, Eric "Luke" Trump on Tuesday.
The Trump Organization announced the birth on Twitter.
President Trump congratulated his son and daughter-in-law on Twitter after the announcement.
Eric Trump and his brother Don Jr., were forceful advocates for their father on the campaign trail and have remained in New York to run the family business.
Lara Trump was also a frequent campaign presence and has been working on the president's re-election efforts.
