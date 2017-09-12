Crew from electric co-op in KY heads to GA to help with recovery

A group from West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative will help restore power in Georgia.

Calvin Larking, WRECKER construction manager and a veteran of numerous storm deployments, said, “Going into an area with widespread storm damage is one of the most dangerous things you can do as a lineman, but also one of the most rewarding.”

