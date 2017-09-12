Crew from electric co-op in KY heads to GA to help with recovery

Another band of showers arrives this evening, mainly just after the PM commute.More >>
Another band of showers arrives this evening, mainly just after the PM commute.More >>
The star-studded event will be broadcast on multiple networks Tuesday night.More >>
The star-studded event will be broadcast on multiple networks Tuesday night.More >>
Elgin Anders Jr. plead guilty in the 2016 shooting death of 8-year-old Andre Lamont O’Neal.More >>
Elgin Anders Jr. plead guilty in the 2016 shooting death of 8-year-old Andre Lamont O’Neal.More >>
Keevon L. Meriwether, 22, was taken into custody Sept. 9 by Louisville Metro police.More >>
Keevon L. Meriwether, 22, was taken into custody Sept. 9 by Louisville Metro police.More >>
The robbery happened Sept. 11 at the Thornton's store located at 1501 Dixie Highway.More >>
The robbery happened Sept. 11 at the Thornton's store located at 1501 Dixie Highway.More >>