NASA's Saturn-orbiting Cassini spacecraft faces fiery finish

(NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute via AP). This Feb. 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows Saturn's shadow on its rings as seen from the Cassini spacecraft. During its deliberate plunge Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, Cassini will keep sampling Sa...

(NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute via AP). This June 9, 2017 image made available by NASA shows bright methane clouds drifting in the summer skies of Saturn's moon Titan, along with dark hydrocarbon lakes and seas clustered around the north po...

(AP Photo/Frank Wiese). FILE - In this Friday Sept. 20, 1996 file photo, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory engineers and technicians lower the 3,420-pound Cassini Spacecraft into the Launch-Vehicle-Adapter at JPL in Pasadena, Calif. After a 20-year voya...

(NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute via AP). This July 23, 2008 image made available by NASA shows the planet Saturn, as seen from the Cassini spacecraft. After a 20-year voyage, Cassini is poised to dive into Saturn on Friday, Sept. 15, 2016.

By MARCIA DUNNAP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - After a 20-year voyage, NASA's Cassini spacecraft is poised to dive into Saturn this week.

There's no turning back. On Friday, Cassini will careen through the atmosphere and burn up like a meteor in the sky over Saturn.

NASA is hoping for scientific dividends up until the end. Every tidbit of data radioed back from Cassini will help astronomers better understand the entire Saturnian system - rings, moons and all.

The only spacecraft ever to orbit Saturn, Cassini spent the past five months exploring the uncharted territory between the planet and its dazzling rings. On Monday, Cassini flew past jumbo moon Titan one last time. NASA calls it the goodbye kiss, which put the spacecraft on its final, no-way-out path.

The $3.9 billion mission began with a 1997 Florida launch.

