NH police pull hospital shooting suspect from car with Rhode Island tags

Police surrounded the hospital after reports of an active shooter, although it’s not clear if any shots were fired. (Source: WCVB/CNN)

Police are sweeping the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire after reports of an active shooter. (Source: WCVB/CNN)

LEBANON, NH (RNN) - A suspect is in custody after reports of an active shooter sent a hospital in western New Hampshire into lockdown and partial evacuation.

WPRI reported the suspect had been pulled from a gray Ford Escape with Rhode Island tags just south of the hospital's sprawling campus. A Rhode Island State Police Lt. Col. confirmed that their fusion center helped ID the suspect. The fusion center shares information between state, local and federal authorities.

The city's official website posted that a person was in custody who was believed to be involved in the shooting reports. Police flooded the scene and reports of a suspect in custody started coming in about an hour after the first reports of the incident. Police earlier reported they were seeking a man with "salt-and-pepper blond hair" who was wearing a red camouflage shirt.

Neither police nor hospital officials identified the suspect and did not say if anyone was hurt. There has been no official confirmation that shots were actually fired.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, New Hampshire's largest hospital, reported on its Facebook page that the building was on lockdown after reports of an active shooter just before 2 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

A witness told TV station NBC5 that there was an active shooter on the fourth floor. A hospital employee said that staff has been evacuated, and added that she saw people in wheelchairs and people who need assistance being evacuated.

Multiple New Hampshire State Police cruisers rushed to the area, where they were assisting with response and investigation, NBC5 reported. The local police also responded in mass.

The hospital issued a "code silver" alert to employees, which alerts the possibility of somebody being violent with a weapon. The hospital urged those who could safely flee to do so and those who could not to shelter in place. DCMS followed up with a report that police were sweeping the campus, with more info to come.

Code Silver Update 3:04 PM - NH & Lebanon police are still actively sweeping Lebanon campus. More information will be shared when available. — Dartmouth-Hitchcock (@DartmouthHitch) September 12, 2017

All schools in Lebanon were also placed on lockdown.

