Patient killed by family member at New Hampshire hospital, authorities say

LEBANON, NH (RNN) - New Hampshire's attorney general said a 70-year-old female patient was killed by a family member at New Hampshire's biggest hospital. The killing occurred in the intensive care unit, and no one else was injured, authorities said.

The suspect was taken into custody trying to flee, pulled from a car not far from the hospital's sprawling campus. The slaying caused a lockdown and partial evacuation of Dartmouth-Hickock Medical Center at about 2 p.m. local time. The suspect, a Rhode Island man, was caught about an hour after the first active shooter alerts.

No further identification of the suspect was provided, though one police report said they were seeking a 6-foot-1 man with "salt and pepper blond hair" who was wearing a red camouflage shirt. No motive has been released,

Multiple news sources reported that the hospital issued a "code silver" to employees, which alerts the possibility of somebody being violent with a weapon. The hospital urged those who could safely flee to do so and those who could not to shelter in place. DCMS followed up with a report that police were sweeping the campus.

It's still unclear whether a gun was fired.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald did not take questions after the announcement, but did say the hospital was safe.

Code Silver Update 3:04 PM - NH & Lebanon police are still actively sweeping Lebanon campus. More information will be shared when available. — Dartmouth-Hitchcock (@DartmouthHitch) September 12, 2017

